The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi le...

The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

President Donald Trump has told the crown prince of Abu Dhabi that maintaining "a united Gulf Cooperation Council" is important for promoting regional stability. The White House says Trump called Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday to discuss the importance of implementing counterterrorism agreements reached during his trip last month to Saudi Arabia, which includes cutting off financing of extremist groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Gelli 1,541,066
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min bad bob 272,153
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 12 min No Surprise 6,468
News List of Demands Made by Illegal Immigrant Stude... 46 min tomin cali 1
News DHS audit clears facilities that detain illegal... 49 min tomin cali 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks 53 min Big Daddy 21
News John Bior Deng, Sudanese murdered by Johnson Co... (Oct '09) 1 hr Elise R Gingerich 3
News It's time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters w... 1 hr slick willie expl... 147
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Justice Dale 241,267
News Kathy Griffin 3 hr Chilli J 405
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC