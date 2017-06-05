The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity
President Donald Trump has told the crown prince of Abu Dhabi that maintaining "a united Gulf Cooperation Council" is important for promoting regional stability. The White House says Trump called Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday to discuss the importance of implementing counterterrorism agreements reached during his trip last month to Saudi Arabia, which includes cutting off financing of extremist groups.
|
