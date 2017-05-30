The Latest: Sen. Graham says he was a target of 'unmasking'
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 3 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Sen. Graham says he was a target of 'unmasking'. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Sen. Lindsey Graham says U.S. intelligence agencies tell him that a conversation he had with a foreign individual was picked up in surveillance and that an unknown U.S. official or officials asked to know his identity as a party in the conversation. Graham says he doesn't know if intelligence agencies actually revealed his name.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,309
The Left Coast
|
#1 1 hr ago
"House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee on the Russia probe".
Pelosi demands the truth, UNLESS it implicates Obama, or Bill and Hillary, or herself, or any democrats, or any of her campaign staff or donors.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Paris decision
|1 min
|Sandra
|85
|Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of h...
|4 min
|Ms Sassy
|35
|Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall'
|6 min
|Retribution
|82
|Which Trump associates are being investigated b...
|7 min
|bottlecap
|50
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|12 min
|For reals
|3,309
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,538,422
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|12 min
|Crow
|271,310
|Kathy Griffin
|13 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|144
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|39 min
|girlcrush
|3,358
|Our President, the Little Big Man
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|50
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC