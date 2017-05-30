There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 3 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Sen. Graham says he was a target of 'unmasking'. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Sen. Lindsey Graham says U.S. intelligence agencies tell him that a conversation he had with a foreign individual was picked up in surveillance and that an unknown U.S. official or officials asked to know his identity as a party in the conversation. Graham says he doesn't know if intelligence agencies actually revealed his name.

