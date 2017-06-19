The Latest: Republican wins House sea...

The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated by Mulvaney

There are 20 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated by Mulvaney. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District choose , Tuesday, June 20, 2017, between a Republican, Ralph Norman, backing the Trump administration and a Democrat, Archie Parnell, who claims to be best aligned with district voters to replace Mulvaney.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 15 hrs ago
While Democrats are waiting to hear that Trump is using "Russian salad dressing" for dinner, so that they can chirp, "he's colluding with the Russians again," Republicans continue their hold in Congress. And while the Dems continue their battle cry, "The Russians are coming. The Russians are coming," Vladimir Putin is now offering asylum to all Democrats, particularly to James Comey.

Judged:

2

1

1

TRUMP 45

Blairsville, GA

#2 15 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
While Democrats are waiting to hear that Trump is using "Russian salad dressing" for dinner, so that they can chirp, "he's colluding with the Russians again," Republicans continue their hold in Congress. And while the Dems continue their battle cry, "The Russians are coming. The Russians are coming," Vladimir Putin is now offering asylum to all Democrats, particularly to James Comey.
DemoKrats just keep beating that dead horse.

The Russian did it line isn't working for them. The demoKrats are obsessed with it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#3 14 hrs ago
The Democrats want to talk about the 5th in South Carolina, but don't want to talk about the 6th in Georgia where they spent $50,000,000. and lost a seat they needed to win if they were ever going to win anywhere. Republicans, are you tired of winning yet??

Judged:

3

1

1

TRUMP 45

Blairsville, GA

#4 14 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
The Democrats want to talk about the 5th in South Carolina, but don't want to talk about the 6th in Georgia where they spent $50,000,000. and lost a seat they needed to win if they were ever going to win anywhere. Republicans, are you tired of winning yet??
No we're not !

We won't stop until the demoKrats are voted into the dust bin of history.

No more LECTURING LIBERALS !

Judged:

2

1

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,945

Location hidden
#5 10 hrs ago
OSSOFF TRUMP-SLAYER FALLS...

MOST EXPENSIVE HOUSE RACE IN HISTORY...

REPUBLICAN WINS SCAROLINA HOUSE SEAT...

Please keep up the good work snowflakes.

Judged:

2

1

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#6 10 hrs ago
Keep it up, Republicans. This really isn't about issues anymore. This is about the whole package and the Democrats are broken and cannot be salvaged.

The Democrats are going to keep getting it wrong until they get it right....and that simply won't include being Democrats. You WILL end the social engineering...period. You will obey ...period. Or don't. Go on being Democrats. Get AAAAANGRY!!!!!!!

Judged:

2

2

2

Cordwainer Trout

Leitchfield, KY

#7 8 hrs ago
Progressively Sicker
@ Takimag
https://tinyurl.com/yb4mu4xo

Judged:

2

1

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,354

The Left Coast

#9 8 hrs ago
Obviously the Russians hacked the election.

Judged:

1

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,945

Location hidden
#10 7 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Obviously the Russians hacked the election.
Once again the libs predict this is their time, this is going to be the time they turned a Red district blue. Whining at eleven, faux excuses tomorrow.

Judged:

1

1

1

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,766

Lake Geneva, WI

#11 6 hrs ago
Hopefully this trend will continue.

Libbies convince themselves they have a "mandate" to derail the Republicans so they spend huge amounts of money on elections only to lose.

Judged:

1

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#13 4 hrs ago
Democrat bellyflop after bellyflop after bellyflop

After a while they would collect some underdog sympathy but they're such hateful losers they won't even get that.

Judged:

1

1

1

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#14 4 hrs ago
Next time they need to get a pajama boy that lives in the district.

Judged:

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,945

Location hidden
#15 2 hrs ago
Boy are the liberals hiding from this thread.

Judged:

1

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#16 2 hrs ago
What can they say? Pelosi, and Schumer have disgraced a once great political party. My Grandparents, and parents were all Democrats until they began with President Reagan voting Republican.

Judged:

1

positronium

“Gloria Ad Caput Venire”

Since: Jan 08

56,832

Location hidden
#17 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Boy are the liberals hiding from this thread.
They are trying to build a strategy......With Play Doh and coloring books.

Judged:

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,945

Location hidden
#18 1 hr ago
positronium wrote:
<quoted text> They are trying to build a strategy......With Play Doh and coloring books.
Well if they take their play dough and roll it in their hands it will be the only balls they have after giving up their manhood to the PC World.

Judged:

1

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#19 1 hr ago
They will continue to lose elections until they stop blaming President Trump, and start appealing to the people between California, and New York. They call those people rubes, Islamophobes, homophobes, and just plain stupid, and then wonder why they don't run to the polls to vote for them. They have lost 2/3 of the country, and it won't be easy to get them back

Judged:

1

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#20 1 hr ago
Did you see the faces on the people at CNN last night? I thought Rachel Madcow was going to collapse. So funny.

Judged:

1

positronium

“Gloria Ad Caput Venire”

Since: Jan 08

56,832

Location hidden
#21 1 hr ago
Red Crosse wrote:
They will continue to lose elections until they stop blaming President Trump, and start appealing to the people between California, and New York. They call those people rubes, Islamophobes, homophobes, and just plain stupid, and then wonder why they don't run to the polls to vote for them. They have lost 2/3 of the country, and it won't be easy to get them back
WELL STATED! Props from "The Firm".
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#22 18 min ago
So far, the only platform the Democrats have is attacking President Trump with high school name-calling and character defamation. And they wonder why they can't win elections.
Chicago, IL

