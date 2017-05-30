The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wisconsin Democrats
There are 3 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wisconsin Democrats. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he came to Wisconsin to send a message that Democrats must fight everywhere, not just where they live. Garcetti spoke Friday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention outside of the state capital in Madison.
Since: Mar 09
11,312
The Left Coast
#1 6 hrs ago
Kathy Griffin spoke on the need for a public funded retirement system for liberal resistance fighters.
#2 5 hrs ago
Having built his friendly relationship with many of the violent, druggie street gangs of East Los Angeles, he's probably trying to make contact with the radical Islamic operatives of Wisconsin to form a real threat to America.
#3 1 hr ago
Great, send them to Kaliforinia to fight.
