The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks ...

The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wisconsin Democrats

There are 3 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wisconsin Democrats. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he came to Wisconsin to send a message that Democrats must fight everywhere, not just where they live. Garcetti spoke Friday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention outside of the state capital in Madison.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,312

The Left Coast

#1 6 hrs ago
Kathy Griffin spoke on the need for a public funded retirement system for liberal resistance fighters.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 5 hrs ago
Having built his friendly relationship with many of the violent, druggie street gangs of East Los Angeles, he's probably trying to make contact with the radical Islamic operatives of Wisconsin to form a real threat to America.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#3 1 hr ago
Great, send them to Kaliforinia to fight.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min RiccardoFire 6,367
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min Drumpf Disaster 3,347
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Teaman 1,538,652
News Republican senator accused of trying to 'erase'... 7 min Trump your President 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 10 min ardith 3,407
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min RiccardoFire 271,390
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Chicagoan by Birth 241,126
News Kathy Griffin 13 min Chilli J 208
News Trump Paris decision 42 min swampmudd 132
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC