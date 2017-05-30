There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wisconsin Democrats. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he came to Wisconsin to send a message that Democrats must fight everywhere, not just where they live. Garcetti spoke Friday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention outside of the state capital in Madison.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.