The Latest: 1 arrested in tourist's d...

The Latest: 1 arrested in tourist's death in San Francisco

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: 1 arrested in tourist's death in San Francisco. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night. Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,314

The Left Coast

#1 10 hrs ago
Bill Maher not only has the right, he has a liberal obligation to call a republican n----r a
n----r.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min Clearwater 3,482
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Frankie Rizzo 25,867
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min John 1,539,259
News 'Shadow' network aided US President Donald Trum... 5 min AWonderfulName 2
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 6 min CodeTalker 5
News Kathy Griffin 9 min Darly314 310
News Biden sets up new political action committee, s... 10 min NeoMarxism Wins 32
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min Injudgement 271,547
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Chicagoan by Birth 241,180
News Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c... 2 hr Putins Glock Holster 79
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,902 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC