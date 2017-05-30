There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: 1 arrested in tourist's death in San Francisco. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night. Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.