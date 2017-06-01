Terror attack in Manila-area casino; Update: ISIS claims...
An unknown number of masked gunmen have assaulted a popular casino in Manila , and local reports suggest that it might be an attempt at a terrorist attack by ISIS. The Philippines' military is fighting terrorists in Mindinao that have aligned themselves with the so-called caliphate, but this may be the first major action in the capital itself.
|
