Teen Girl Accused Of Hacking Chicago ...

Teen Girl Accused Of Hacking Chicago Uber Driver To Death In Unprovoked Attack

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 4 hrs ago, titled Teen Girl Accused Of Hacking Chicago Uber Driver To Death In Unprovoked Attack. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A teenage girl from Chicago has been charged with the gruesome slaying of an Uber driver, whom she allegedly stabbed to death with a knife and machete she stole from Walmart just minutes before the unprovoked attack. Eliza Wasni, 16, was charged Wednesday afternoon with the murder of Grant Nelson, a 34-year-old man from suburban Wilmette.

davy

Colby, KS

#1 3 hrs ago
probably raised by libs
