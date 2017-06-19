Supreme Court strikes down sex offend...

There are 2 comments on the 680News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social media ban.

The Supreme Court struck down a North Carolina law Monday that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites. The justices ruled unanimously in favour of North Carolina resident Lester Packingham Jr. His Facebook boast about beating a traffic ticket led to his conviction for violating a 2008 law aimed at keeping sex offenders off internet sites children might use.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 16 hrs ago
How are the Democrats going to pick up children if they don't have the social media?

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#2 4 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
How are the Democrats going to pick up children if they don't have the social media?
Weiner-BR549.

