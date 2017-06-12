Sir Michael Caine shoots new Hatton Garden robbery film

EXCLUSIVE: Congress shooter was 5'6" rude loner who creeped out female bar staff at BBQ restaurant where he spent Happy Hours - after moving to D.C. to protest president he hated Mueller investigates Trump for obstruction of justice: America's top intelligence officials now set to be interviewed as part of widening probe into the President Obama calls Republican senator caught up in Congress shooting and sends 'best wishes and prayers' to critically-ill Rep Scalise The horrifying moment baseball gunman opened fire on Republicans: Video shows terrified congressmen running for cover and one victim lying injured as Trump-hating Bernie supporter fires dozens of shots 'I am sickened by this despicable act': Sanders disavows 'Bernie Bro' who volunteered for his presidential campaign before opening fire on Republican members of Congress 'I'm tired of being pushed around by the one per cent': TV ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.