There are 3 comments on the Lethbridge Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Sheriff: Fired worker kills 5, then self as siren approached.

A lone gunman returned with a semi-automatic pistol to the Orlando awning factory where was fired in April and methodically killed five people on Monday, then killed himself at the sound of an approaching siren, the Orange County sheriff said. Sheriff Jerry Demings identified the shooter as John Robert Neumann Jr., a 45-year-old Army veteran who lived alone and did not appear to be a member of any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

Trump Tweets

Beverly, MA

#1 6 hrs ago
Home grown terrorism.

Why isn't there a war on this kind of terror?
#2 6 hrs ago
Trump Tweets wrote:
Home grown terrorism.

Why isn't there a war on this kind of terror?
Work place violence, dillweed......by an unstable ex-employee with a bad temper...at least he didn't yell for Allah.

But Fort Hood was work place violence too....and Allah was shouted out down there.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 42 min ago
Yes. It's that evil conspiracy of desperate, jobless people.
