Sheriff: Fired worker kills 5, then self as siren approached
There are 3 comments on the Lethbridge Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Sheriff: Fired worker kills 5, then self as siren approached. In it, Lethbridge Herald reports that:
A lone gunman returned with a semi-automatic pistol to the Orlando awning factory where was fired in April and methodically killed five people on Monday, then killed himself at the sound of an approaching siren, the Orange County sheriff said. Sheriff Jerry Demings identified the shooter as John Robert Neumann Jr., a 45-year-old Army veteran who lived alone and did not appear to be a member of any type of subversive or terrorist organization.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Home grown terrorism.
Why isn't there a war on this kind of terror?
|
Since: Feb 16
1,118
Location hidden
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Work place violence, dillweed......by an unstable ex-employee with a bad temper...at least he didn't yell for Allah.
But Fort Hood was work place violence too....and Allah was shouted out down there.
|
#3 42 min ago
Yes. It's that evil conspiracy of desperate, jobless people.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Reality Check
|1,540,021
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Dr Guru
|241,246
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|271,763
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|16 min
|BUILDTHATWALL
|40
|Trump may not block Comey testimony at key publ...
|37 min
|anonymous
|13
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|43 min
|cpeter1313
|6,385
|George T. Conway III, husband of White House Co...
|46 min
|anonymous
|1
|Kathy Griffin
|1 hr
|Quirky
|383
|It's time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters w...
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|102
|Trump Paris decision
|5 hr
|Trump your President
|315
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC