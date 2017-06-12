There are on the Houston Chronicle story from 7 hrs ago, titled Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions , a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his battle for the presidency, heatedly defended himself before his former Senate colleagues as he denied having an undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the United States and rejected any misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey . In a dramatic and packed Senate hearing, Sessions vowed to defend his honor "against scurrilous and false allegations" and declared it a "detestable and appalling lie" to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and the election campaign that sent Trump to the White House.

