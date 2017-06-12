Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'
Houston Chronicle reports that:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions , a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his battle for the presidency, heatedly defended himself before his former Senate colleagues as he denied having an undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the United States and rejected any misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey . In a dramatic and packed Senate hearing, Sessions vowed to defend his honor "against scurrilous and false allegations" and declared it a "detestable and appalling lie" to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and the election campaign that sent Trump to the White House.
The liberals on the committee yesterday made asses out of themselves. They looked like the petty children they are. The knew Sessions had no there there to give them. More fake news.
The reason I love and laugh at stupid democrats electing President Trump..
Sessions really gave those Democrats what they deserved.
Even when Sessions lied about meeting with the Russian Ambassador, on two separate occasions.
Then Sessions really showed them dirty Democrats what the deal was when he denied knowing Flynn had met with the Russians....even though meeting with the Russian ambassador and lying to Pence about it is why Sessions recommended to Trump he fire Flynn.
Thank God we finally have an AG who can be trusted to tell the truth. LOL!!!!!!!
I am greatfull you have chosen to be Put=ins personal "Glock" holster.
Your lie is no different than theirs. Boring.
Jeff says he doesn't know anything and at the same time he is positive nobody in the Trump Administration has colluded with Russia.
So that doesn't seem to make sense.
Sessions promised to tell the truth, "as fully as the Lord allows me to."
What a curious response for an attorney.
