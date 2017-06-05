Sessions to Appear Before Senate Panel Probing Russian Links to Election
There are 6 comments on the Voice of America story from 13 hrs ago, titled Sessions to Appear Before Senate Panel Probing Russian Links to Election. In it, Voice of America reports that:
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting at the Department of Justice in Washington, April 18, 2017. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,267
NYC
#1 11 hrs ago
Is America falling to anarchy and chaos by the NY Times and CNN under Hilary Clinton and George Soros control that seek to undermine President Trump. The new FBI chief must stop the Deep State in the FBI and the leaks to the NY Times.
#2 10 hrs ago
Edward Snowdone contracted for NSA? where is he now? ;-00h, recycle news and here 3 sites U can read www.press.org Or www.newseum.org And DramaClub.gov
;-00
#3 10 hrs ago
Robotopix ;) like ad? here called scapegoat very funny! ;-00
#4 4 hrs ago
Realistically, this is no different then Congress badgering Bill Clinton until they found the trivial Monica Lewinsky incident to put on display. Don't blame the media if you're going to play the game.
#5 4 hrs ago
The more you post, the more people realize you are very young and ruining your life with cynicism and ignorant history... a mirror of what Hollywood thinks funny these days.
Congress didn't badger Clinton. He perjured himself before a Grand Jury, when he could have avoided it. Exhibitionism is an identifying factor with Democrat ideology. His behavior set the stage for validating through promotion every perversion under the sun to make his look less threatening. Various women jumping on the Grand Jury perjury bandwagon for fame and fortune wasn't Congress doing a damn thing.
#6 34 min ago
When all is lost for the Democrats, they fall back to the nonsense of "The Russians are coming. The Russians are coming." And these days, the Democrats are no more than obstructionists to American progress. And that includes the press, which has sunk to the level of carnival material, and no credibility whatsoever.
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
