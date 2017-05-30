Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Session questions
There are 1 comment on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 7 hrs ago, titled Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Session questions.
In this file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,233
Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
I hope they delayed long enough for Comey to study his answers they will ask him.
