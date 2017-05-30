Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise...

Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Session questions

There are 1 comment on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 7 hrs ago, titled Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Session questions. In it, Redlands Daily Facts reports that:

In this file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,233

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
I hope they delayed long enough for Comey to study his answers they will ask him.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Julia 271,234
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min swampmudd 3,226
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min My New Alias RULES 1,538,037
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 min Dee Dee Dee 3,329
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 21 min Big Al 455
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... 21 min Putins Glock Holster 2
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 23 min Just Think 9
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 43 min Dr Guru 241,047
News Kathy Griffin 52 min swampmudd 97
News Our President, the Little Big Man 1 hr Bill Dunning 44
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC