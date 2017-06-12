There are on the St. Petersburg Times story from 6 hrs ago, titled Senate Republicans, Democrats agree on new sanctions on Russia. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

Senate Republicans and Democrats reached agreement late Monday on a new package of sanctions on Russia amid the firestorm over Russia's meddling in the presidential election and investigations into Moscow's possible collusion with members of President Donald Trump's campaign. Top lawmakers on two committees - Banking and Foreign Relations - announced the deal, which would require a congressional review if a president attempts to ease or end current penalties.

