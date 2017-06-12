Senate Republicans, Democrats agree on new sanctions on Russia
There are 1 comment on the St. Petersburg Times story from 6 hrs ago, titled Senate Republicans, Democrats agree on new sanctions on Russia. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:
Senate Republicans and Democrats reached agreement late Monday on a new package of sanctions on Russia amid the firestorm over Russia's meddling in the presidential election and investigations into Moscow's possible collusion with members of President Donald Trump's campaign. Top lawmakers on two committees - Banking and Foreign Relations - announced the deal, which would require a congressional review if a president attempts to ease or end current penalties.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,610
Location hidden
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Better clear that with Hillary. She may have had Bill ready for another $500,000 speech.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|Wondering
|26,025
|U.S. reps respond to anti-Sharia law marches in...
|2 min
|Save your sorry arse
|51
|Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite...
|2 min
|Aquarius-WY
|228
|House 'Covfefe' Bill Would Save Presidential Tw...
|3 min
|CodeTalker
|4
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|3 min
|07 Mustang
|4,447
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|3 min
|Swedenforever of ...
|23
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|No Surprize
|1,543,337
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|bad bob
|272,663
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|7 min
|Oh Snap
|89
|Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te...
|25 min
|Oh Snap
|62
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC