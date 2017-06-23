Senate panel seeks details on Lynch r...

Senate panel seeks details on Lynch role in Clinton probe

There are 11 comments on the Daily Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Senate panel seeks details on Lynch role in Clinton probe. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are seeking information about alleged political interference by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and other lawmakers sent letters Friday seeking details about communications in which Lynch reportedly assured Democratic operatives that she would keep the FBI's Clinton investigation from "going too far."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 15 hrs ago
Why are they wasting time on this woman? Lynch is a liar. There is no way she will tell the truth about her relationship with the Clinton's. It is too sorted.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 13 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Why are they wasting time on this woman? Lynch is a liar. There is no way she will tell the truth about her relationship with the Clinton's. It is too sorted.
Really? Because you say so, moron?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth Serum

Troy, NY

#3 13 hrs ago
Dog and pony show! They all are. No matter who it is that is in charge! You and I would be in jail yesterday. Now a days as far as the laws go there is a set for the pol's R or D and the wealthiest. Just like when pol's get to decide if there comrades are guilty of ethics violations. They investigate themselves and very seldom, if ever do anything about these pric's swindling many thousands to family members or themselves.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth Serum

Troy, NY

#4 13 hrs ago
Most pol's have money to begin with when they get elected, after being elected though they all add to their wealth greatly. Both R's and D's are guilty of this, but what frost me the most are the ones elected from the poor inner cities and cry everything's unequal yet, they become rich and have everything they need and their constituents remain poor . Why doesn't someone from these areas do bus tours to show where they live in nice homes, where they now dine etc.. What a scam!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,510

MILKY WAY

#5 12 hrs ago
Waddayano?
The witch hunt turned up TWO!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,357

The Left Coast

#6 12 hrs ago
Lynch never met with Bill , never even knew his wife was under investigation. Just fake news.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

American_Infidel

“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”

Since: Mar 09

31,117

CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!

#7 10 hrs ago
Lock Her Up

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#8 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Really? Because you say so, moron?
are you retarded,seems so,must be all that stale air you breath out west in DumbFuckistan

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#9 9 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Lynch never met with Bill , never even knew his wife was under investigation. Just fake news.
tarmock phx, AZ ? ;-000
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#10 9 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDxElmsRSXA

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Leitchfield, KY

#11 7 hrs ago
While Lynch is obviously criminal in actions clearly self-exposed, she doesn't hold a candle to the criminality of Janet Reno. The commonality of severe criminal actions by Democrats in public office just keeps on banging the drum. Meanwhile, the Democrats can't find the Trump voters destroying their subversive and expensive attempts at empowerment. It's the Democrats sick and tired of being called stupid and lazy by their own leadership... Democrat voters jumping ship from the criminals rubbing their dirty asses in our faces.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,548,281
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Trump Has Lied 274,647
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 2 min Chicagoan by Birth 612
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 3 min Bryan Fischer s H... 147
News Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath... 4 min Red Crosse 12
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 8 min Lyndi 6,907
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 9 min swampmudd 511
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Choicerocks 314,688
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC