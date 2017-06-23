There are on the Daily Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Senate panel seeks details on Lynch role in Clinton probe. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are seeking information about alleged political interference by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and other lawmakers sent letters Friday seeking details about communications in which Lynch reportedly assured Democratic operatives that she would keep the FBI's Clinton investigation from "going too far."

