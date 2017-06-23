Senate panel seeks details on Lynch role in Clinton probe
There are 11 comments on the Daily Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Senate panel seeks details on Lynch role in Clinton probe.
Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are seeking information about alleged political interference by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and other lawmakers sent letters Friday seeking details about communications in which Lynch reportedly assured Democratic operatives that she would keep the FBI's Clinton investigation from "going too far."
#1 15 hrs ago
Why are they wasting time on this woman? Lynch is a liar. There is no way she will tell the truth about her relationship with the Clinton's. It is too sorted.
#2 13 hrs ago
Really? Because you say so, moron?
#3 13 hrs ago
Dog and pony show! They all are. No matter who it is that is in charge! You and I would be in jail yesterday. Now a days as far as the laws go there is a set for the pol's R or D and the wealthiest. Just like when pol's get to decide if there comrades are guilty of ethics violations. They investigate themselves and very seldom, if ever do anything about these pric's swindling many thousands to family members or themselves.
#4 13 hrs ago
Most pol's have money to begin with when they get elected, after being elected though they all add to their wealth greatly. Both R's and D's are guilty of this, but what frost me the most are the ones elected from the poor inner cities and cry everything's unequal yet, they become rich and have everything they need and their constituents remain poor . Why doesn't someone from these areas do bus tours to show where they live in nice homes, where they now dine etc.. What a scam!
“Yeah, but...”
#5 12 hrs ago
Waddayano?
The witch hunt turned up TWO!
#6 12 hrs ago
Lynch never met with Bill , never even knew his wife was under investigation. Just fake news.
#7 10 hrs ago
Lock Her Up
#8 10 hrs ago
are you retarded,seems so,must be all that stale air you breath out west in DumbFuckistan
#9 9 hrs ago
tarmock phx, AZ ? ;-000
#10 9 hrs ago
#11 7 hrs ago
While Lynch is obviously criminal in actions clearly self-exposed, she doesn't hold a candle to the criminality of Janet Reno. The commonality of severe criminal actions by Democrats in public office just keeps on banging the drum. Meanwhile, the Democrats can't find the Trump voters destroying their subversive and expensive attempts at empowerment. It's the Democrats sick and tired of being called stupid and lazy by their own leadership... Democrat voters jumping ship from the criminals rubbing their dirty asses in our faces.
