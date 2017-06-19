Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'
Democratic senators hold a hearing hosted by Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., center, and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about how they say the ... . Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by, from left, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks about the health overhaul following a closed-door strateg... WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill Thursday to dismantle much of Barack Obama's health care law, proposing to cut Medicaid for low-income Americans and erase tax boosts that Obama imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance his expansion of coverage.
#1 24 min ago
The question is, If premiums go up because fewer people are paying into the system, then it is no better.
It appears a lot of very elderly people will be hanging onto their employment instead of retiring to keep their insurance.
This will in turn make it more difficult for younger people to be employed.
So it will raise premiums and kill jobs.
Not a good combo.
