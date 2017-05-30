Secret Service relaxes marijuana policy in bid to swell ranks
There are 1 comment on the WEHT story from 3 hrs ago, titled Secret Service relaxes marijuana policy in bid to swell ranks.
Thirty-eight days into the job, the new director of the US Secret Service, Randolph Alles, is getting to know his agency. Alles told reporters Thursday that he's working to grow the Secret Service, including by relaxing the agency's drug policy on marijuana.
#1 3 hrs ago
Marijuana causes delusional thinking, that on a single use can last for a month in a fairly stable psychology. It is totally disastrous in an unstable personality. It is indicative of ignorance and lack of research, that a high level security agency would consider validating its use at any level.
