There are on the WEHT story from 3 hrs ago, titled Secret Service relaxes marijuana policy in bid to swell ranks. In it, WEHT reports that:

Thirty-eight days into the job, the new director of the US Secret Service, Randolph Alles, is getting to know his agency. Alles told reporters Thursday that he's working to grow the Secret Service, including by relaxing the agency's drug policy on marijuana.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.