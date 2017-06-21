Scrutiny intensifies over safety at US nuclear weapons lab
The safety record at the U.S. laboratory that created the atomic bomb is facing intensifying criticism as work ramps up to produce a key component for the nation's nuclear weapons cache. A series published this week by the Center for Public Integrity cites numerous internal reports and other documents outlining federal regulators' concerns about safety lapses at Los Alamos National Laboratory over the years, including spilled plutonium and workers positioning plutonium rods in a way that could have been disastrous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,547,281
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|9 min
|TRUMP 45
|952
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|12 min
|Merlin the Magician
|273,816
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|14 min
|Aquarius-WY
|6,418
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|18 min
|No Surprise
|6,746
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Dr Guru
|241,506
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|22 min
|uIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|441
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|1 hr
|Bama Yankee
|168
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|419
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC