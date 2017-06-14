Scenes from congressional ball game, held in honor of lawmaker critically hurt in shooting
There are 10 comments on the PennLive.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Scenes from congressional ball game, held in honor of lawmaker critically hurt in shooting. In it, PennLive.com reports that:
Still in critical condition and undergoing repeated surgery, GOP House Whip Steve Scalise "will be in the hospital for some time," according to the facility where he is recovering from a gunshot. Investigators studying Wednesday's attack at a suburban Virginia park said shooter James Hodgkinson had obtained his rifle and handgun from licensed firearms dealers.
#2 8 hrs ago
Yeah. I'm done with this. Back to jobs!
#3 8 hrs ago
James Hodgkinson was a supporter of Bernie Sanders run for presidential office.
James Hodgkinson asked who the republicans were so that he could identify them at the baseball game before he started shooting the the republican congressional assistants.
What an idiot! If he was angry about the election results, he should have gone hunting for Hillary and the DNC. They were the people who sabotaged Bernie Sanders campaign for president and paid him off with bribes to quit his campaign.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/14/virginia...
#4 8 hrs ago
Bernie Sanders calls Donald Trump, "the most dangerous president"
https://www.youtube.com/watch...
#5 8 hrs ago
Bernie Sanders calls Donald Trump, "the most dangerous president"
#6 8 hrs ago
What is standing out ever more obviously is the diversion and distraction away from the murder of DNC employee Seth Rich who was the source of e-mail leaks to Wikileaks about Democrat involvement in election manipulation to sabotage Bernie Sander's campaign.
#7 7 hrs ago
Bernie, and his supporters should leave the Democrat party, and organize his own party. Even if just for one election to punish them for working against him in 2016. It would send a message to the Democrats that they have to stand with the people.
#8 7 hrs ago
Hillary said Don Trump is dangerous.
#9 7 hrs ago
Yep, Yep, Yep!
#10 7 hrs ago
First shot was fired by the leftist liberals
#11 7 hrs ago
Ask Seth Rich who is the most hateful. Oh you can't, the most demented of the demented Democrats had him killed.
