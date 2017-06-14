Scenes from congressional ball game, ...

There are 10 comments on the PennLive.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Scenes from congressional ball game, held in honor of lawmaker critically hurt in shooting. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

Still in critical condition and undergoing repeated surgery, GOP House Whip Steve Scalise "will be in the hospital for some time," according to the facility where he is recovering from a gunshot. Investigators studying Wednesday's attack at a suburban Virginia park said shooter James Hodgkinson had obtained his rifle and handgun from licensed firearms dealers.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 8 hrs ago
Yeah. I'm done with this. Back to jobs!

Judged:

1

Who shot the republicans

Houston, TX

#3 8 hrs ago
James Hodgkinson was a supporter of Bernie Sanders run for presidential office.
James Hodgkinson asked who the republicans were so that he could identify them at the baseball game before he started shooting the the republican congressional assistants.

What an idiot! If he was angry about the election results, he should have gone hunting for Hillary and the DNC. They were the people who sabotaged Bernie Sanders campaign for president and paid him off with bribes to quit his campaign.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAIAvStrdxM


http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/14/virginia...

Judged:

2

1

1

Y did he shoot the GOP

Houston, TX

#4 8 hrs ago
Who shot the republicans wrote:
James Hodgkinson was a supporter of Bernie Sanders run for presidential office.
James Hodgkinson asked who the republicans were so that he could identify them at the baseball game before he started shooting the the republican congressional assistants.

What an idiot! If he was angry about the election results, he should have gone hunting for Hillary and the DNC. They were the people who sabotaged Bernie Sanders campaign for president and paid him off with bribes to quit his campaign.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =IAIAvStrdxMXX

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/14/virginia...
Bernie Sanders calls Donald Trump, "the most dangerous president"

https://www.youtube.com/watch...

Judged:

2

1

1

Y did he shoot the GOP

Houston, TX

#5 8 hrs ago
Bernie Sanders calls Donald Trump, "the most dangerous president"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaSU_hiQqKU

Judged:

2

1

1

How strange because

Houston, TX

#6 8 hrs ago
What is standing out ever more obviously is the diversion and distraction away from the murder of DNC employee Seth Rich who was the source of e-mail leaks to Wikileaks about Democrat involvement in election manipulation to sabotage Bernie Sander's campaign.

Judged:

2

1

1

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#7 7 hrs ago
Bernie, and his supporters should leave the Democrat party, and organize his own party. Even if just for one election to punish them for working against him in 2016. It would send a message to the Democrats that they have to stand with the people.

Judged:

2

1

1

She said it too

Houston, TX

#8 7 hrs ago
Hillary said Don Trump is dangerous.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KL0yYFr4ngM

Judged:

2

1

1

Sedition is in progress

Houston, TX

#9 7 hrs ago
Yep, Yep, Yep!

Judged:

2

1

1

A coup in progress

Houston, TX

#10 7 hrs ago
First shot was fired by the leftist liberals

Judged:

2

1

1

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#11 7 hrs ago
Ask Seth Rich who is the most hateful. Oh you can't, the most demented of the demented Democrats had him killed.

Judged:

2

1

1

