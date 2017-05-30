Russia probe counsel now has ex-Trump campaign chief in view
There are 2 comments on the KFBB story from 3 hrs ago, titled Russia probe counsel now has ex-Trump campaign chief in view. In it, KFBB reports that:
R... . FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Central Islip, N.Y. The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Like Global Warming, this Russian investigation is a hoax. The Democrats will do anything to keep from actually doing the people's work. That is why they lost elections in 2016, and are losing again in 2018
|
#2 24 min ago
Run Forrest, run!!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Paris decision
|2 min
|Mothra
|141
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|2 min
|Retribution
|8
|Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of h...
|2 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|42
|Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|20
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 min
|cpeter1313
|6,371
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,538,780
|Attention, you Liberal clod-hoppers, we want to...
|6 min
|The Carburetor
|5
|Kathy Griffin
|9 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|220
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|19 min
|Aquarius-WY
|3,420
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|45 min
|bad bob
|271,398
|
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|Memory cancer
|241,127
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC