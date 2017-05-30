There are on the KFBB story from 3 hrs ago, titled Russia probe counsel now has ex-Trump campaign chief in view. In it, KFBB reports that:

R... . FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Central Islip, N.Y. The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.