Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify

Fellow Republicans pressed President Donald Trump on Sunday to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does - or possibly face a subpoena, as a Senate investigation into collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice extended to a Trump Cabinet member. It was a sign of escalating fallout from riveting testimony from Comey last week of undue pressure from Trump, which drew an angry response from the president on Friday that Comey was lying.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 12 hrs ago
What if there aren't any tapes?
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#2 11 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
What if there aren't any tapes?
tapes? hi-fi tapes or DVD? ;-00h, Sessions who"s ? ;-0h, here is Sessions hi-di! ;)

https://www.google.com/#q=sessions+definition
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#3 11 hrs ago
hi Robotopix;) here somthinks U need to learn about sessions!#%

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_H...
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#4 9 hrs ago
John McQuan wrote:
hi Robotopix;) here somthinks U need to learn about sessions!#%

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_H...
He's a Nazi/Communist, Corrupt Racist from Alabama...or is it, Atlanta?
Anyway, what else does anybody need to know?'Nuff Said!

Oh, one more thing, if there a Piece of FILTHY TRASH , anywhere the entire Nation, Trump will find it, and put it in his Administration!
Trump doesn't want to be the ONLY ONE, except for Kushner and Ivanka!

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 6 hrs ago
Troll thread. There never were any tapes.

Cordwainer Trout

Hodgenville, KY

#6 6 hrs ago
Comey won't be able to manufacture tapes out of thin air, like he did memos. Republicans should hand over tapes of Hillary testifying on Benghazi to add to the Democrat effluents. Why some of the Democrat sympathizers thrive on the weakness and whining, girly-boy put[-ons of their operatives like Comey is a question never to be answered.

Just Think

#7 4 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
What if there aren't any tapes?
Then it'll be just one more lie that Tiny Hands tRump told...sorry.."alluded to"

CodeTalker

#8 4 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
He's a Nazi/Communist, Corrupt Racist from Alabama...or is it, Atlanta?
Anyway, what else does anybody need to know?'Nuff Said!

Oh, one more thing, if there a Piece of FILTHY TRASH , anywhere the entire Nation, Trump will find it, and put it in his Administration!
Trump doesn't want to be the ONLY ONE, except for Kushner and Ivanka!
Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations | TheHill
thehill.com/blogs/ballot.../282261-sanders-cl...
Jun 5, 2016 - Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations ... run by her husband collects many, many dollars from foreign governments — governments which are dictatorships?... Sanders and Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton ... The kingdom gave between $10 million and $25 million to the ...

Foreign Government Gifts to Clinton Foundation on the Rise - WSJ
www.wsj.com/.../foreign-government-gifts-to-c... ...
Feb 17, 2015 -... from foreign governments raise ethical questions as Hillary Clinton ... its self-imposed ban on collecting funds from foreign governments and ...

CodeTalker

#9 4 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Then it'll be just one more lie that Tiny Hands tRump told...sorry.."alluded to"
Donald Trump suggests there may be 'tapes' of private conversations ...
www.nola.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/05/trump...
May 12, 2017 - President Donald Trump suggested Friday that there may be "tapes" of his private conversations with FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired ...

so a suggestion is lying huh. Is that like Hoping is the same as commanding? You be a sick puppy moonbeam.

Just Think

#10 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Donald Trump suggests there may be 'tapes' of private conversations ...
www.nola.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/05/trump...
May 12, 2017 - President Donald Trump suggested Friday that there may be "tapes" of his private conversations with FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired ...

so a suggestion is lying huh. Is that like Hoping is the same as commanding? You be a sick puppy moonbeam.
Why would tRump "suggest" such a thing?

We'll wait...

CodeTalker

#11 2 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Why would tRump "suggest" such a thing?

We'll wait...
Now you are talking sense.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#12 2 hrs ago
The President "suggested" there were tapes. He didn't say there were tapes. Democrats, and bad Republicans jump on every word the President says, and they don't seem to have a command of the English language.

Just Think

#13 1 hr ago
Red Crosse wrote:
The President "suggested" there were tapes. He didn't say there were tapes. Democrats, and bad Republicans jump on every word the President says, and they don't seem to have a command of the English language.
Easily resolved as soon as tRump testifies under oath...
Just Think

#14 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Now you are talking sense.
Thanks, coward.
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#15 1 hr ago
The President is too busy fixing the economy to play silly political games. He has already done more for the people in a few months then Bush, and Obama did in 8 years. That is why Republicans will elect more people in 2018, and reelect President Trump in 2020

