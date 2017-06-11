Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to testify
Fellow Republicans pressed President Donald Trump on Sunday to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does - or possibly face a subpoena, as a Senate investigation into collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice extended to a Trump Cabinet member. It was a sign of escalating fallout from riveting testimony from Comey last week of undue pressure from Trump, which drew an angry response from the president on Friday that Comey was lying.
#1 12 hrs ago
What if there aren't any tapes?
#2 11 hrs ago
tapes? hi-fi tapes or DVD? ;-00h, Sessions who"s ? ;-0h, here is Sessions hi-di! ;)
https://www.google.com/#q=sessions+definition
#3 11 hrs ago
hi Robotopix;) here somthinks U need to learn about sessions!#%
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_H...
#4 9 hrs ago
He's a Nazi/Communist, Corrupt Racist from Alabama...or is it, Atlanta?
Anyway, what else does anybody need to know?'Nuff Said!
Oh, one more thing, if there a Piece of FILTHY TRASH , anywhere the entire Nation, Trump will find it, and put it in his Administration!
Trump doesn't want to be the ONLY ONE, except for Kushner and Ivanka!
#5 6 hrs ago
Troll thread. There never were any tapes.
#6 6 hrs ago
Comey won't be able to manufacture tapes out of thin air, like he did memos. Republicans should hand over tapes of Hillary testifying on Benghazi to add to the Democrat effluents. Why some of the Democrat sympathizers thrive on the weakness and whining, girly-boy put[-ons of their operatives like Comey is a question never to be answered.
#7 4 hrs ago
Then it'll be just one more lie that Tiny Hands tRump told...sorry.."alluded to"
#8 4 hrs ago
Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations | TheHill
thehill.com/blogs/ballot.../282261-sanders-cl...
Jun 5, 2016 - Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations ... run by her husband collects many, many dollars from foreign governments — governments which are dictatorships?... Sanders and Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton ... The kingdom gave between $10 million and $25 million to the ...
Foreign Government Gifts to Clinton Foundation on the Rise - WSJ
www.wsj.com/.../foreign-government-gifts-to-c... ...
Feb 17, 2015 -... from foreign governments raise ethical questions as Hillary Clinton ... its self-imposed ban on collecting funds from foreign governments and ...
#9 4 hrs ago
Donald Trump suggests there may be 'tapes' of private conversations ...
www.nola.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/05/trump...
May 12, 2017 - President Donald Trump suggested Friday that there may be "tapes" of his private conversations with FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired ...
so a suggestion is lying huh. Is that like Hoping is the same as commanding? You be a sick puppy moonbeam.
#10 3 hrs ago
Why would tRump "suggest" such a thing?
We'll wait...
#11 2 hrs ago
Now you are talking sense.
#12 2 hrs ago
The President "suggested" there were tapes. He didn't say there were tapes. Democrats, and bad Republicans jump on every word the President says, and they don't seem to have a command of the English language.
#13 1 hr ago
Easily resolved as soon as tRump testifies under oath...
#14 1 hr ago
Thanks, coward.
#15 1 hr ago
The President is too busy fixing the economy to play silly political games. He has already done more for the people in a few months then Bush, and Obama did in 8 years. That is why Republicans will elect more people in 2018, and reelect President Trump in 2020
