Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medicaid, end tax penalties
There are 20 comments on the Alabama Live story from 6 hrs ago, titled Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medicaid, end tax penalties. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited plan to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law, congressional aides and lobbyists say. After weeks of closed-door meetings that angered Democrats and some Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell., planned to release the proposal Thursday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
More deregulation. More money hidden overseas.
That's your Republicans.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Less regulation, more coverage, cheaper cost, greater selection. All round better coverage.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,359
Location hidden
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Senate Teabaggers have already said they won't vote for it.
Like everything else that republicans try to do, its killed off by their own party.
Cue the "Blame the Democrats" clowns!
|
#5 5 hrs ago
There are 23 Democrat Senators up for reelection in 2018, some from States President Trump won big time. They will think twice about voting against a bill the people want. They like their cushy job.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
I just saw Schumer discussing the Republican Healthcare bill, and he didn't sound like he believed what he was saying. He didn't sound credible I almost felt sorry for him
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Oh, there is a part of the Bill that defunds Planned Parenthood. Good. Once we had Ultra Sound there was no longer any doubt about what the losers are slicing, and dicing is a baby.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,778
|
#8 4 hrs ago
If the current law (you know, OBAMACARE) wasn't such an unmitigated disaster, there'd be no need to pass a new bill.
The demmies own it, just live up to your colossal f-up.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,778
|
#9 4 hrs ago
The minute I saw "cut Medicaid" I was on board.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,359
Location hidden
|
#10 4 hrs ago
If republicans wanted to replace Obamacare with a more workable version, they would all band together to come up with legislation that accomplishes that. Unfortunately, a small group of ultra-conservatives refuse to work with their own party.
That leaves only two options:
First - Reich-Wing Conservatives work with their own party.
Second - Sane Republicans decide to write a real reform bill drafted with moderate liberals.
Since January 20th, Republicans own it, and its their own damn fault if they can't face that fact.
|
#11 4 hrs ago
The Clinton Foundation is not under investigation
|
#12 4 hrs ago
The Republicans can engage the Nuclear Option, and pass the bill by themselves. Obamascam is going bankrupt, and will soon be gone. Most people get their Healthcare through their employers anyway.
|
#13 3 hrs ago
My wife lives in Appalachia! Shes dying fast and is full of silver hair. We need her medicaid
|
United States
|
#14 3 hrs ago
Only time will tell.
But the way insurance usually works, the fewer people paying in, means the cost goes up.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,778
|
#15 3 hrs ago
Considering the Republicans have varying opinions and beliefs unlike their democrat counter parts who are just mindless drones beholden to the party line, it isn't as simple as ramming something thru like it was 2010.
That's what happens when your party is open to people with differing opinions, you just don't "band together" unless the bill presented is something you feel would be BETTER.
Considering Obamacare is STILL the law of the land, it's completely in the left's corner. Maybe if they hadn't laid a turd there'd be no need to fix anything.
Blame Trump and the GOP all you want, but until he actually signs something, it's all on you.
|
United States
|
#16 3 hrs ago
Nothing about healthcare can be simple or inexpensive. Especially in a country where the majority of the people eat too much and exercise so little.
Obamacare had flaws. But Obama knew he could never get a single payer health plan passed, so this was the best he could do with a very hostile congress.
Before Trump ever thought he was going to run as a Republican, he was actually for a single payer system. But because he ran as a Republican, he cannot broach that subject.
The reality is, in order for everyone to be covered and receive the care that they need, a lot of sacrifices need to be made. And a lot of spoiled Americans hate sacrifice unless someone else is doing it for them.
|
United States
|
#17 3 hrs ago
A lot of people genuinely NEED medicaid
|
#18 2 hrs ago
Empty rhetoric.
The Senate is not where you'll find "teabaggers".( for the ignorant, a slang term for a homosexual act involving the scrotum and a mouth) The Senate is the American equivalent of the House of Lords. It represents the more aristocratic side of Congress to act as a stabilizing influence to the mob psychology that supposedly drives the House of Representatives.(Our equivalent to the House of Commons)
Admittedly, the "teabaggers" are a contemptible group of barely concealed racists with viscous bourgeoisie ambitions, but if the Senate is blocking this legislation, it is certainly for reasons in the opposite direction of loot-and-pillage Tea Party lynch mobs.
This is not an "either you're with us or against us" issue. Liberals complained when Bush got binary in his rhetoric. Man up and stop with your own binary politics already.
|
#19 2 hrs ago
People need to remember that while these degenerates conspire to deprive millions of health care these same people will be forced to pay for the healthcare these bastards will receive for life. If rethugs love free markets so much let them pay for their their own healthcare.
|
United States
|
#20 2 hrs ago
Some people CAN'T get jobs because of financial greed robotics internet discrimination and the fackt that people would rather hire people that can actually work for minimum wage with no medical needs or any needs that needs money
|
#21 1 hr ago
I should have worded my post more carefully. My point is that the working poor who can't afford healthcare will still be forced to pay for the healthcare of members of congress.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|2 min
|bad bob
|586
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Burn Notice
|274,095
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|huntcoyotes
|241,536
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|5 min
|bad bob
|974
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|old_moose
|1,547,684
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|huntcoyotes
|3,844
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|10 min
|swampmudd
|6,624
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|32 min
|Toxic Repub Toxins
|473
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|182
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|55
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC