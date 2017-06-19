There are on the KWQC-TV Davenport story from 8 hrs ago, titled Republican convicted of assaulting reporter to join House. In it, KWQC-TV Davenport reports that:

Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care bill. Gianforte, a wealthy former software executive, has called for civility in politics following his conviction for assaulting a reporter the day before winning a special congressional election.

