Republican convicted of assaulting reporter to join House

Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care bill.

Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care bill. Gianforte, a wealthy former software executive, has called for civility in politics following his conviction for assaulting a reporter the day before winning a special congressional election.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Hope he body slams Schumer, the lying bastard that now is a full blown libwhack.

Funny Thing

CodeTalker wrote:
Hope he body slams Schumer, the lying bastard that now is a full blown libwhack.
Hmm, an interesting statement from a peace loving republican.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Funny Thing wrote:
<quoted text>

Hmm, an interesting statement from a peace loving republican.
Show as much "peace" as the Antifa "protestors" have.......

Do onto others.....

spocko

CodeTalker wrote:
Hope he body slams Schumer, the lying bastard that now is a full blown libwhack.
Awh yes, keep talking about those violent democrats -- you pathetic moron!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Funny Thing wrote:
<quoted text>

Hmm, an interesting statement from a peace loving republican.
Peace hell moonbeam. You started the war on America with your clown president Obama. If war is to be, let it be.

Funny Thing

CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Peace hell moonbeam. You started the war on America with your clown president Obama. If war is to be, let it be.
Please provide some data to go along with that bit of vitriol.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Funny Thing wrote:
<quoted text>

Please provide some data to go along with that bit of vitriol.
Obama:

Doubled the welfare rolls
Created High Unemployment with Obamacare
Raised taxes to a recent all time high killing the economy
Decimated the middle class
Dropped median income to all
Did gun running to Drug Cartels and Terrorist at Benghazi
Exceeded his authority and constitution
Became Liar of the Year
Granted Security access to several organization and secret information to them
17 days before leaving office
Is even now actively trying to unseat a setting president

Red Crosse

With any luck Pelosi will touch his arm, and he can fix her nose for her.

USA Today

He "won" the election after that well-publicized body slam of an unruly press reporter. And I recommend we do a lot more body slamming of these "Fake News" people.
slick willie explains it

Funny Thing wrote:
<quoted text>

Please provide some data to go along with that bit of vitriol.
Good point, Democrat violence long predated Obama..........

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVFEkBUeRXE
