Republican convicted of assaulting reporter to join House
There are 10 comments on the KWQC-TV Davenport story from 8 hrs ago, titled Republican convicted of assaulting reporter to join House. In it, KWQC-TV Davenport reports that:
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care bill. Gianforte, a wealthy former software executive, has called for civility in politics following his conviction for assaulting a reporter the day before winning a special congressional election.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,946
Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Hope he body slams Schumer, the lying bastard that now is a full blown libwhack.
United States
#2 7 hrs ago
Hmm, an interesting statement from a peace loving republican.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,767
#3 7 hrs ago
Show as much "peace" as the Antifa "protestors" have.......
Do onto others.....
#4 3 hrs ago
Awh yes, keep talking about those violent democrats -- you pathetic moron!
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,946
Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Peace hell moonbeam. You started the war on America with your clown president Obama. If war is to be, let it be.
United States
#6 2 hrs ago
Please provide some data to go along with that bit of vitriol.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,946
Location hidden
#7 2 hrs ago
Obama:
Doubled the welfare rolls
Created High Unemployment with Obamacare
Raised taxes to a recent all time high killing the economy
Decimated the middle class
Dropped median income to all
Did gun running to Drug Cartels and Terrorist at Benghazi
Exceeded his authority and constitution
Became Liar of the Year
Granted Security access to several organization and secret information to them
17 days before leaving office
Is even now actively trying to unseat a setting president
#8 1 hr ago
With any luck Pelosi will touch his arm, and he can fix her nose for her.
#9 24 min ago
He "won" the election after that well-publicized body slam of an unruly press reporter. And I recommend we do a lot more body slamming of these "Fake News" people.
#10 20 min ago
Good point, Democrat violence long predated Obama..........
