The White House anguished over how and when to report publicly about Russian hacking out of concern it could impact the presidential election. Report: Obama ordered cyber 'implants' for Russian network in response to hacking The White House anguished over how and when to report publicly about Russian hacking out of concern it could impact the presidential election.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,992

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
And as usual with the liberals, the plot thickens........along with the guilt.

Funny Thing

United States

#2 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
And as usual with the liberals, the plot thickens........along with the guilt.
You are not comprehending the situation.

Putin wanted Trump because he sees how inept Trump is. Putin didn't want Clinton because she would have been a much more disciplined and a formidable foe. Putin didn't want to endure the humiliation of dealing with a woman.

Trump cannot make up his mind what to do. One minute he wants to be Putin's buddy, the next he is dealing with Putin's antics that endanger our sovereignty.

But ultimately Putin realizes that Trump is inexperienced and easily swayed, so he is enjoying making Trump and our country seem weak and irrelevant.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,357

The Left Coast

#3 2 hrs ago
Funny Thing wrote:
<quoted text>

You are not comprehending the situation.

Putin wanted Trump because he sees how inept Trump is. Putin didn't want Clinton because she would have been a much more disciplined and a formidable foe. Putin didn't want to endure the humiliation of dealing with a woman.

Trump cannot make up his mind what to do. One minute he wants to be Putin's buddy, the next he is dealing with Putin's antics that endanger our sovereignty.

But ultimately Putin realizes that Trump is inexperienced and easily swayed, so he is enjoying making Trump and our country seem weak and irrelevant.
Good point, logical, well documented and true. The only reason Hillary lost is because Putin hacked the entire United States election process. When will these cons learn?
