Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general

Qatar has paid $2.5 million to the law firm of a former attorney general under U.S. President George W. Bush to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding, a matter at the heart of the Gulf diplomatic crisis that erupted last week. John Ashcroft personally will lead his Washington-based firm's efforts "to evaluate, verify and as necessary, strengthen the client's anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing" compliance and potentially lobby lawmakers and the media, according to documents filed to the U.S. Justice Department.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#1 8 hrs ago
Good job Trump. The leader we expected.
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 5 hrs ago
Can't blame Qatar for picking the best. They aren't going to find a good lawyer in their neck of the woods.
