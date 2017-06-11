There are on the The Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general. In it, The Republic reports that:

Qatar has paid $2.5 million to the law firm of a former attorney general under U.S. President George W. Bush to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding, a matter at the heart of the Gulf diplomatic crisis that erupted last week. John Ashcroft personally will lead his Washington-based firm's efforts "to evaluate, verify and as necessary, strengthen the client's anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing" compliance and potentially lobby lawmakers and the media, according to documents filed to the U.S. Justice Department.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.