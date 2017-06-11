Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general
There are 2 comments on the The Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general. In it, The Republic reports that:
Qatar has paid $2.5 million to the law firm of a former attorney general under U.S. President George W. Bush to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding, a matter at the heart of the Gulf diplomatic crisis that erupted last week. John Ashcroft personally will lead his Washington-based firm's efforts "to evaluate, verify and as necessary, strengthen the client's anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing" compliance and potentially lobby lawmakers and the media, according to documents filed to the U.S. Justice Department.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,522
Location hidden
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Good job Trump. The leader we expected.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Can't blame Qatar for picking the best. They aren't going to find a good lawyer in their neck of the woods.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|2 min
|Mirrored
|182
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Into The Night
|63,744
|Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O...
|13 min
|Into The Night
|642
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|George Justapose
|25,987
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|15 min
|Eagle 12
|6,621
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Yeah
|1,542,829
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|28 min
|Holy Guacamole
|27
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|48 min
|Ms Sassy
|233
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|38
|New high court challenge to labor unions follow...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|110
|
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Crow
|272,556
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC