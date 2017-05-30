Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?
The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private - especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey's May 9 firing. Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.
#1 1 hr ago
Comey is a liar. Let him talk. It just proves what a loser he really turned out to be.
