Q&A: Could executive privilege block ...

Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 2 hrs ago, titled Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey testimony?. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private - especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey's May 9 firing. Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 1 hr ago
Comey is a liar. Let him talk. It just proves what a loser he really turned out to be.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min JCPete 271,346
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min Rose_NoHo 6,351
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 4 min District10 437
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Justice Dale 241,100
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 min John-K 314,405
News Kathy Griffin 9 min American 176
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 10 min carter county res... 25,824
News Trump Paris decision 11 min too much 101
News James Comey fired as FBI director 42 min Barry Soetoro 3,368
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC