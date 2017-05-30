Putin says U.S. election meddling is ...

Putin says U.S. election meddling is 'a load of nonsense'

There are 3 comments on the NOLA.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Putin says U.S. election meddling is 'a load of nonsense'. In it, NOLA.com reports that:

In this Friday, June 2, 2017, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Putin is dismissing as "a load of nonsense" the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump and denies having any relationship with him, said Putin in an interview with NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Of course it is. The DNC and Hillary's meddling to cancel out Bernie was the only meddling that went on. Putin is their red herring to hide their shame.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

DaveinMass

“Equality for ALL”

Since: Jul 10

2,120

Massachusetts

#2 2 hrs ago
This from the man that has manipulated the electoral system in Russia to proclaim himself Tsar!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#3 1 hr ago
Gee, Mr. Putin was so frank and honest when he explained clearly how Russia did not invade Ukraine and that the thousands of heavily-armed Russian Army Regulars who invaded Crimea were actually "on vacation".

No doubt he is displaying the same sort of frankness and honesty now.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,539,742
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min 07 Mustang 271,703
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3,594
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 2 min Lawrence Wolf 13
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 7 min Born in the USA 86
News It's time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters w... 8 min SirPrize 13
News Trump Paris decision 9 min UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 267
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 33 min Justice Dale 241,203
News Kathy Griffin 42 min inbred Genius 357
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC