Putin says U.S. election meddling is 'a load of nonsense'
There are 3 comments on the NOLA.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Putin says U.S. election meddling is 'a load of nonsense'. In it, NOLA.com reports that:
In this Friday, June 2, 2017, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Putin is dismissing as "a load of nonsense" the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump and denies having any relationship with him, said Putin in an interview with NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,298
Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Of course it is. The DNC and Hillary's meddling to cancel out Bernie was the only meddling that went on. Putin is their red herring to hide their shame.
“Equality for ALL”
Since: Jul 10
2,120
Massachusetts
#2 2 hrs ago
This from the man that has manipulated the electoral system in Russia to proclaim himself Tsar!
Coquitlam, Canada
#3 1 hr ago
Gee, Mr. Putin was so frank and honest when he explained clearly how Russia did not invade Ukraine and that the thousands of heavily-armed Russian Army Regulars who invaded Crimea were actually "on vacation".
No doubt he is displaying the same sort of frankness and honesty now.
