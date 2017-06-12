Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. s...

Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood in contentious vote

There are 6 comments on the Newsday story from 9 hrs ago, titled Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood in contentious vote. In it, Newsday reports that:

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,577

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Welfare, bankrupt and illiterate, perfect for another liberal state.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,735

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
More than half a million people voted for statehood during Sunday's referendum, followed by nearly 7,800 votes for free association/independence and more than 6,800 votes for the current territorial status. Voter turnout was just 23 percent.

The percentage is irrelevant. It was a legal vote and therefore the results count as just as much, despite what the "opposition" might say.

Goes back to my old thought..... Don't vote, don't bitch.

That being said, there's no way in hell I want PR as the 51st state. My question would be just how do we as a country benefit from having them as a state? We're already $20 trillion in debt, we don't need to add another state that's close to bankruptcy, we've already got Illinois.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
So they want "Statehood." But Puerto Rico is an expensive welfare case. And there certainly is no talent coming from that direction. Puerto Rico is best left as a U.S. Protectorate, of which we can afford to continue paying for, without muddying our national voting with an element no better than a financial parasite.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,577

Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
So they want "Statehood." But Puerto Rico is an expensive welfare case. And there certainly is no talent coming from that direction. Puerto Rico is best left as a U.S. Protectorate, of which we can afford to continue paying for, without muddying our national voting with an element no better than a financial parasite.
Puerto Rico has quite often voted against statehood, in fact they have always voted against statehood. Now that they are bankrupt and can't pay their bills they want statehood. This is what the liberal economic plan looks like. Another case against Socialism.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tape Worm

United States

#5 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Welfare, bankrupt and illiterate, perfect for another liberal state.
The first three words of your statement describes a lot of Trump Supporters.

Maybe they will enjoy the warmer weather?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#6 14 min ago
Meh.. Get France to take you in. They're all about giving jobs to anyone but the French.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,543,131
News Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down ... 2 min Retribution 32
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 3 min YouDidntBuildThat 67
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 min LIbEralS 36,918
News Who loves him more? Trump's cabinet members gus... 16 min anonymous 1
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 19 min NOM s Waffle House 75
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 19 min Voltaire 18
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 19 min Crow 272,635
News James Comey fired as FBI director 48 min umad 3,739
News Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te... 48 min Lawrence Wolf 37
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC