Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood in contentious vote
There are 6 comments on the Newsday story from 9 hrs ago, titled Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood in contentious vote. In it, Newsday reports that:
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,577
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Welfare, bankrupt and illiterate, perfect for another liberal state.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,735
#2 8 hrs ago
More than half a million people voted for statehood during Sunday's referendum, followed by nearly 7,800 votes for free association/independence and more than 6,800 votes for the current territorial status. Voter turnout was just 23 percent.
The percentage is irrelevant. It was a legal vote and therefore the results count as just as much, despite what the "opposition" might say.
Goes back to my old thought..... Don't vote, don't bitch.
That being said, there's no way in hell I want PR as the 51st state. My question would be just how do we as a country benefit from having them as a state? We're already $20 trillion in debt, we don't need to add another state that's close to bankruptcy, we've already got Illinois.
#3 7 hrs ago
So they want "Statehood." But Puerto Rico is an expensive welfare case. And there certainly is no talent coming from that direction. Puerto Rico is best left as a U.S. Protectorate, of which we can afford to continue paying for, without muddying our national voting with an element no better than a financial parasite.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,577
Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
Puerto Rico has quite often voted against statehood, in fact they have always voted against statehood. Now that they are bankrupt and can't pay their bills they want statehood. This is what the liberal economic plan looks like. Another case against Socialism.
United States
#5 4 hrs ago
The first three words of your statement describes a lot of Trump Supporters.
Maybe they will enjoy the warmer weather?
#6 14 min ago
Meh.. Get France to take you in. They're all about giving jobs to anyone but the French.
