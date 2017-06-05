Puerto Rican parade tries to move pas...

Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant

There are 2 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place Sunday amid a furor over one participant, a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with group responsible for bombings that killed and maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s. Corporate sponsors dropped out over the decision to grant honorary title of "National Freedom Hero" to Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, a former member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, a group that wanted independence for Puerto Rico.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
What about jobs? It's about the JOBS! It's not about Nepotist Donald's IDIOT Ivanka advising him to suggest apprenticeships. It's this simple. NOBODY WILL PAY FOR THEM. They want people to go into hopeless debt from trash education that will make them into indentured servants who are compelled to commit crimes for the boss man. THE BOSS MAN is A CRIMINAL PIG ALREADY!

Oh, and stop posting slop about nobodies from thirty years ago.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,333

The Left Coast

#2 8 hrs ago
New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place Sunday amid a furor over one participant, a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with group responsible for bombings that killed and maimed dozens.

It's OK, he's a hero, it was for a good leftist cause. The predecessor of today's 'resistance' lead by Micheal Moore, John Cusack, Ashley Judd, Pelosi and Waters.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 1 min Retribution 97
News Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite... 12 min Retribution 45
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 25 min Confoosed 165
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions to face question... 29 min Ms Sassy 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 48 min VetnorsGate 1,542,334
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 217
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 1 hr Ronald 14
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Justice Dale 272,462
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 5 hr Just Think 115
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC