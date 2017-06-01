Professor, Media Contributor Thinks Ariana Grande Better Suited Than Jim Mattis To Fight Terror
At least one national media contributor thinks professional singer Ariana Grande, not Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, is the leader America needs to win the war on terror. The Nation contributor and University of Michigan history professor Juan Cole published an article Wednesday centered on Grande and how the Department of Defense could learn a thing or two from the 23-year-old Nickelodeon alum.
“Watching The Children Rant”
And yes folks, this is what is indoctrinating your little snowflakes.
“Hello Trump”
Goodby Hillary
#2 36 min ago
Let the donut licking little bitch go..... I won't miss her when she's gone.
Even money on what ISIS will do to her after she's been passed around a few times.......
