Professor, Media Contributor Thinks Ariana Grande Better Suited Than Jim Mattis To Fight Terror

There are 2 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 4 hrs ago, titled Professor, Media Contributor Thinks Ariana Grande Better Suited Than Jim Mattis To Fight Terror. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

At least one national media contributor thinks professional singer Ariana Grande, not Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, is the leader America needs to win the war on terror. The Nation contributor and University of Michigan history professor Juan Cole published an article Wednesday centered on Grande and how the Department of Defense could learn a thing or two from the 23-year-old Nickelodeon alum.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

And yes folks, this is what is indoctrinating your little snowflakes.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

CodeTalker wrote:
And yes folks, this is what is indoctrinating your little snowflakes.
Let the donut licking little bitch go..... I won't miss her when she's gone.

Even money on what ISIS will do to her after she's been passed around a few times.......
