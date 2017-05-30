There are on the White Lake Beacon story from 3 hrs ago, titled Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter. In it, White Lake Beacon reports that:

A national coalition of press groups is asking a congressional ethics panel to consider disciplinary measures against Montana's newly elected congressman, who is charged with throwing a reporter to the ground during a confrontation a day before the election. Republican Greg Gianforte has yet to face a judge on the misdemeanor assault charge, which further intensified attention to a race that had already garnered wide national coverage.

