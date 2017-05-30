Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter
There are 1 comment on the White Lake Beacon story from 3 hrs ago, titled Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter. In it, White Lake Beacon reports that:
A national coalition of press groups is asking a congressional ethics panel to consider disciplinary measures against Montana's newly elected congressman, who is charged with throwing a reporter to the ground during a confrontation a day before the election. Republican Greg Gianforte has yet to face a judge on the misdemeanor assault charge, which further intensified attention to a race that had already garnered wide national coverage.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
|
#1 25 min ago
Oh, please do look into this farce. Then punish the reporter for his part in the whole thing. Let's keep this going. Liberals are so stupid.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,538,456
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|RiccardoFire
|271,325
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOL...
|241,071
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 min
|Rose_NoHo
|6,331
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|4 min
|Karma
|84,745
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|5 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,364
|Trump Paris decision
|5 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|96
|Kathy Griffin
|12 min
|Darly314
|162
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC