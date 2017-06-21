There are on the St. Petersburg Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'People love us'. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

Struggling to advance his agenda in Washington, President Donald Trump traveled to the Midwest on Wednesday in search of his supporters' warm embrace and to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in an election viewed as an early referendum on his presidency. Trump touched down Wednesday evening in rainy Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and headed to a local community college, where he toured agriculture technology innovations, and then to a campaign rally where he reveled in Karen Handel's victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.

