President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'People love us'
Struggling to advance his agenda in Washington, President Donald Trump traveled to the Midwest on Wednesday in search of his supporters' warm embrace and to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in an election viewed as an early referendum on his presidency. Trump touched down Wednesday evening in rainy Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and headed to a local community college, where he toured agriculture technology innovations, and then to a campaign rally where he reveled in Karen Handel's victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.
#1 11 hrs ago
Americans might not love President Trump, but they like Democrats even less.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#2 5 hrs ago
FEC Dem eyes widening Russia probe to DRUDGE... 5-0 for libs this cycle way over 1600 seats lost since 2010. Yet they keep doubling down. Insanity.
Jeh Johnson testifies DNC rejected DHS help on hack, Russia meddling did not alter ballots
By Barnini Chakraborty Published June 21, 2017
Fox News
#3 3 hrs ago
People don't love you, Nepotist Donald. They love jobs and a healthy savings plan.
Don't ever make that mistake again.
#4 2 hrs ago
You got that right.
The Democrats have done nothing but tax and spend with no real answers to job loss.
People don't want fake government funded jobs.
When the Democrats ruined good paying solid work like in the coal mines, they lost a lot of voters.
#5 1 hr ago
Yes, Mr. President, the people love you, and they will reelect you in 2020. Democrats can't seem to win for losing. Watch them begin to lay off the President when they realize running for office against him isn't working.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#6 1 hr ago
You sure like that tag. Did he fire you or something?
