Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run, managed
An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed. According to the preliminary report, prison workers consider communication to be the top problem at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.
