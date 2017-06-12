There are on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from 17 hrs ago, titled Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs caught after year on lam. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been captured in South Dakota while apparently living out of his pickup truck after nearly a year on the run, authorities said Thursday. Jeffs was alone near a lakeside marina and hours away from a compound run by the polygamous group when an off duty police detective spotted the truck Thursday that a tipster told police the days earlier Jeffs was driving, said Eric Barnhart, FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Salt Lake City Division.

