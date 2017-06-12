Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs caught after year on lam
Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been captured in South Dakota while apparently living out of his pickup truck after nearly a year on the run, authorities said Thursday.
Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been captured in South Dakota while apparently living out of his pickup truck after nearly a year on the run, authorities said Thursday. Jeffs was alone near a lakeside marina and hours away from a compound run by the polygamous group when an off duty police detective spotted the truck Thursday that a tipster told police the days earlier Jeffs was driving, said Eric Barnhart, FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Salt Lake City Division.
#1 15 hrs ago
Lyle Jeffs ..white man at its Best.....TYPICAL
