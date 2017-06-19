Plane crashes extinguish forest fire ...

Plane crashes extinguish forest fire in Portugal 64 dead

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Seven dead sailors 'were trapped ALIVE inside flooding USS Fitzgerald after their comrades were forced to shut them in to stop the destroyer from sinking' following collision with cargo ship 'Kim Jong-Un murdered Otto Warmbier': Furious John McCain says North Korea killed American student who was put into a fatal coma while imprisoned for stealing a poster BREAKING: Warner Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,546,428
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min okimar 5,961
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 5 min B as in B S as in S 711
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 5 min District10 505
News Wounded congressman sends Father's Day message 11 min Go Trump 30
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 273,430
News Democrats Warn Trump Congress Will - BeginImpea... 13 min Red Crosse 24
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 19 min Red Crosse 32
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 1 hr YouDidntBuildThat 371
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC