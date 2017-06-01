Philadelphia councilman stabbed during attempted robbery, police say
There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Philadelphia councilman stabbed during attempted robbery, police say. In it, Fox News reports that:
Police say Councilman David Oh was getting out of his car late Wednesday night when he was stabbed during an attempted robbery. Oh was first elected to council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015.
#1 5 hrs ago
When you get the attention of the politicians you bring down fire, and brimstone on your head. Pity the poor idiot that picked the wrong vic.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,691
#2 1 hr ago
Oh no, we'd better pass a few laws banning knives to make sure this type of heinous act never happens again.
