Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghanistan
There are 2 comments on the New York Daily News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghanistan. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
An Afghan national Army stands guard at a checkpoint in the Kabul-Jalalabad highway on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief.
#2 5 hrs ago
After 16 years in Afghanistan we're finally hearing the truth, from Secretary of Defense, Mattes. We're losing. And if we can't defeat the Taliban, how can we defeat ISIS? I think it's time we understand, we can't defeat people in their own lands. And we have to dismiss the idea that we can subdue people in a foreign country, and create a government to our liking. We have to draw the line somewhere.
#3 3 hrs ago
Where do we draw the line? What it really amounts to is that everyone, us included, game the system. We hide behind legitimate sounding themes like free trade and multi-national corporations, but they are all a mafia running amok and we are all headed to war.
The only alternative is to approach the world with an empirical formula along the lines of a Pax Romana. I don't think we can make that happen. I don't think the world would let us try. Just accept that instead of Pax Romana, we're going to witness the reality of peak oil. A whole lot of people are going to die....and they are going to die!...because they are going to die.
Hopefully, the point is made. There's a formula for how this plays out and nobody is aware of it, nor would they try to change it if they could. Everyone is just working the system and claiming their conquests while they can. Let them all burn.
