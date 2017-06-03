Pentagon chief turns up heat on North...

Pentagon chief turns up heat on North Korea and China

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis turned up the heat on North Korea and its main benefactor, China, on Saturday, calling the North Koreans a "clear and present danger" and chastising the Chinese for coercive behavior in the South China Sea. His sharp words for both countries suggest he believes China will, out of self-interest, exert leverage on North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile programs even as Washington pushes Beijing to change course in the South China Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min RiccardoFire 6,367
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min Drumpf Disaster 3,347
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Teaman 1,538,652
News Republican senator accused of trying to 'erase'... 7 min Trump your President 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 10 min ardith 3,407
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min RiccardoFire 271,390
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Chicagoan by Birth 241,126
News Kathy Griffin 13 min Chilli J 208
News Trump Paris decision 42 min swampmudd 132
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC