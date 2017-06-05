Pence promises end to Obamacare during MKE visit 29 mins ago
There are 3 comments on the NBC26 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Pence promises end to Obamacare during MKE visit 29 mins ago. In it, NBC26 reports that:
Vice President Mike Pence promised a group of Wisconsin business leaders Saturday that the Trump administration will replace former President Barack Obama's health care law with a system that gives states greater flexibility over coverage for their residents. The vice president has been touring the country holding events to drum up support to replace Obamacare as the Senate works on its own version of a health care bill passed by the House.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC26.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
goood morning Robotopix;) during MKE visit 29 mins ago! U missed spellink!Read more at NBC26. on """"" ""MKE"" """"" " Mike was a IN Hoosier lyrics! and here
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Trump has to go! Paris Isn’t the Only Clean Energy Pact the U.S. Is Fleeing. The White House’s deep proposed cuts to energy R&D will cede leadership to China, and derail the international Mission Innovation partnership.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
As would allowing China to retain "developing nation" status under the Paris accord. Partnerships aren't written in stone.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|bad bob
|4,251
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|NTMD8OR
|272,543
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,542,782
|Bharara says Trump's contacts made him uncomfor...
|6 min
|Denizen_Kate
|4
|New high court challenge to labor unions follow...
|6 min
|Retribution
|58
|Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ...
|7 min
|WelbyMD
|146
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|12 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,984
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|47 min
|Cabbage
|231
|Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite...
|1 hr
|Walker resigns
|150
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|1 hr
|Truth
|33
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC