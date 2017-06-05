Pence promises end to Obamacare durin...

Pence promises end to Obamacare during MKE visit

There are 3 comments on the NBC26 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Pence promises end to Obamacare during MKE visit 29 mins ago. In it, NBC26 reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence promised a group of Wisconsin business leaders Saturday that the Trump administration will replace former President Barack Obama's health care law with a system that gives states greater flexibility over coverage for their residents. The vice president has been touring the country holding events to drum up support to replace Obamacare as the Senate works on its own version of a health care bill passed by the House.

John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#1 13 hrs ago
goood morning Robotopix;) during MKE visit 29 mins ago! U missed spellink!Read more at NBC26. on """"" ""MKE"" """"" " Mike was a IN Hoosier lyrics! and here

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0imaSCnSuA

spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 11 hrs ago
Trump has to go! Paris Isn’t the Only Clean Energy Pact the U.S. Is Fleeing. The White House’s deep proposed cuts to energy R&D will cede leadership to China, and derail the international Mission Innovation partnership.
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Trump has to go! Paris Isn’t the Only Clean Energy Pact the U.S. Is Fleeing. The White House’s deep proposed cuts to energy R&D will cede leadership to China, and derail the international Mission Innovation partnership.
As would allowing China to retain "developing nation" status under the Paris accord. Partnerships aren't written in stone.
