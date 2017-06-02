Pelosi Objects To Unmasking Subpoenas Dealing With Obama Administration Win McNamee/Getty Images

Pelosi Objects To Unmasking Subpoenas...

Pelosi Objects To Unmasking Subpoenas Dealing With Obama Administration

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's Republican chairman on the Russia probe. Pelosi says Rep. Devin Nunes should not be issuing subpoenas because he stepped aside from the investigation after being criticized for being too close to the White House.

Chicago, IL

