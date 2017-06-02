Pelosi: No debt limit increase to rew...

Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich with tax cuts

There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 3 hrs ago, titled Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich with tax cuts. In it, Fox News reports that:

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says that GOP leaders shouldn't take for granted that Democrats will vote to increase the government's borrowing cap. Pelosi told reporters Friday that she has no "intention of supporting lifting the debt ceiling to enable the Republicans to give another tax break to the wealthy."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#1 2 hrs ago
Make them hurt, Nancy... the way you all made the working class hurt for not supporting you.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,309

The Left Coast

#2 1 hr ago
CNN - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) saw her net worth rise 62 percent last year, cementing her status as one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

Her net worth, for now, is around $50million. Not bad for someone who makes $217K/yr. With her retirement(s) as congressman, speaker of the House and Minority Leader she will receive over $800,000 a year for LIFE including FREE medical. I wonder if she has a team of lawyers and accountants finding her grey tax breaks?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Paris decision 1 min Sandra 85
News Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of h... 4 min Ms Sassy 35
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 6 min Retribution 82
News Which Trump associates are being investigated b... 6 min bottlecap 50
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 12 min For reals 3,309
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min VetnorsGate 1,538,422
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 12 min Crow 271,310
News Kathy Griffin 13 min Lawrence Wolf 144
News James Comey fired as FBI director 39 min girlcrush 3,358
News Our President, the Little Big Man 3 hr WelbyMD 50
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC