Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich with tax cuts

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says that GOP leaders shouldn't take for granted that Democrats will vote to increase the government's borrowing cap. Pelosi told reporters Friday that she has no "intention of supporting lifting the debt ceiling to enable the Republicans to give another tax break to the wealthy."

