Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich with tax cuts
There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 3 hrs ago, titled Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich with tax cuts. In it, Fox News reports that:
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says that GOP leaders shouldn't take for granted that Democrats will vote to increase the government's borrowing cap. Pelosi told reporters Friday that she has no "intention of supporting lifting the debt ceiling to enable the Republicans to give another tax break to the wealthy."
#1 2 hrs ago
Make them hurt, Nancy... the way you all made the working class hurt for not supporting you.
Since: Mar 09
11,309
The Left Coast
#2 1 hr ago
CNN - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) saw her net worth rise 62 percent last year, cementing her status as one of the wealthiest members of Congress.
Her net worth, for now, is around $50million. Not bad for someone who makes $217K/yr. With her retirement(s) as congressman, speaker of the House and Minority Leader she will receive over $800,000 a year for LIFE including FREE medical. I wonder if she has a team of lawyers and accountants finding her grey tax breaks?
