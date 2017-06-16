Officer found not guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Philando Castile
A Minnesota police officer was acquitted of manslaughter Friday in the fatal shooting of a black motorist who had informed the officer seconds earlier that he was carrying a gun. Jeronimo Yanez was also cleared of two lesser charges in the July traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Penelope
|1,545,126
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Crow__
|272,960
|Gingrich: Congress 'should abolish' special cou...
|3 min
|old_moose
|46
|NORC poll: Most in US think Trump meddled in Ru...
|4 min
|Wake up and smell...
|30
|Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s...
|5 min
|Trump your Presid...
|222
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|huntcoyotes
|241,406
|Congressional Democrats suing Trump over foreig...
|12 min
|anonymous
|25
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|35 min
|spocko
|304
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC