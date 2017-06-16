Officer found not guilty of manslaugh...

Officer found not guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Philando Castile

A Minnesota police officer was acquitted of manslaughter Friday in the fatal shooting of a black motorist who had informed the officer seconds earlier that he was carrying a gun. Jeronimo Yanez was also cleared of two lesser charges in the July traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.

