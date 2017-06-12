North Korea releases detained US stud...

North Korea releases detained US student - in coma'

There are 2 comments on the Wharfedale Observer story from 8 hrs ago, titled North Korea releases detained US student - in coma'. In it, Wharfedale Observer reports that:

Two Ohio senators are denouncing North Korea after a resident of their state was said to be in a coma after being released from a prison in the country. Mr Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labour for alleged anti-state acts.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 1 hr ago
Another case of a young adventurer refusing to heed government warnings, NOT to visit North Korea. He was charged with political subversion for tearing down a government poster. And like all adventurers in dangerous countries, he expected we'd come to his rescue. But he hadn't counted on being tortured until he was no more than a sickly vegetable, arriving back to the U.S. in a coma.
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#2 58 min ago
He was fine when he was arrested. Now e is in a coma. What happened to him?
