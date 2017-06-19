NORC poll: Few favor Trump move to ditch Paris accord
A new poll finds that less than a third o... . FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt after speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House ... WASHINGTON - Less than one-third of Americans support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, a new poll shows, and just 18 percent of respondents agree with his claim that pulling out of the international agreement to reduce carbon emissions will help the U.S. economy.
#1 8 hrs ago
Whether it’s giving to charity or helping a stranger with directions, we often assist others even when there’s no benefit to us or our family members. Signs of such true altruism have even been spotted in some animals, but have been difficult to pin down in our present White House :-/
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,883
Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
What a pile of steaming horse hockey. NORC is a Chicago Based liberal outlet and we all know the Associated Press is part of the MSM or liberal propaganda Network.
By MICHAEL BIESECKER and EMILY SWANSON
Associated Press
These are pro global warming reporters.
Ho Hum, more fake news disguised as real.
#3 6 hrs ago
Lucky my President isn't moved by phony polls. He can make adult decisions on his own.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,883
Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
Yep, we have a leader again that leads from in front of the pack, not lead from behind.
#5 5 hrs ago
We don't need polls to know we don't want to be part of the Paris accords. Thank God we have a leader that makes adult decisions on his own. That is what we sent him to Washington to do. So proud of him.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,883
Location hidden
#6 4 hrs ago
Don't be too hard on Obama, Valerie Jarrett told him he could not lead, she was president.
United States
#7 4 hrs ago
The GOP go by the rule of Tough Love.
Tough on anyone who isn't one of them.
Love of Party over Country.
#8 3 hrs ago
The Paris Accords are OK in so far as agreements for clean air. But what is not acceptable are the "Accords" designating the U.S. to spend $100 billion annually to persuade foreign countries to achieve cleaner air.
#9 2 hrs ago
In front of a pack of bloody fools like you moron! You are certifiable :-/
#10 1 hr ago
Less than one-third of Americans support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, a new poll shows, and just 18 percent of respondents agree with his claim that pulling out of the international agreement to reduce carbon emissions will help the U.S. economy.
He has not been in office even five months, and yet the latest Gallup daily tracking poll shows a stunning new low: Fully 60 percent of the American public disapprove of Trump's job as president.
Trump's approval ratings are also near his administration's low point when looking at the three-day approval ratings Gallup reports daily", Newport said.
President Donald Trump is under more scrutiny than ever, with ongoing investigations into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation.
#11 1 hr ago
ROFL
Do you have a link for the claim you made above for $100 billion annually to persuade foreign countries to achieve cleaner air?
#12 1 hr ago
Only 3 Republicans in the population of 10 American citizens believe Loser Donald Trump should be anywhere near the WH
#13 1 hr ago
President Trump has an approval of 50%, so even a stupid Democrat should know that is good.
#14 38 min ago
..........
Yes Miss Retribution, Obama's pledge of an annual $100 billion U.S. dollars was a highlight of the Paris Accords.
