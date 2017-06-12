No retirement talk from Dianne Feinst...

No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator

California's Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday and is displaying signs that she's headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,346

The Left Coast

#1 12 hrs ago
That's just her dementia talking.

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,927

Tennessee Hills

#2 12 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
That's just her dementia talking.
A good example of why we need term limits.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#3 12 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
A good example of why we need term limits.
There's our man!! Welcome back!!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,927

Casper, WY

#4 12 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
A good example of why we need term limits.
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,927

Tennessee Hills

#5 11 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
There's our man!! Welcome back!!
Thanks Julia.

Liberalism is a disease

Fort Wayne, IN

#6 11 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.
Dual citizens or not none of those scum bag POS should be near anything that effects the normal citizens of this country.

