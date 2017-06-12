No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator
California's Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday and is displaying signs that she's headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party.
#1 12 hrs ago
That's just her dementia talking.
#2 12 hrs ago
A good example of why we need term limits.
#3 12 hrs ago
There's our man!! Welcome back!!
#4 12 hrs ago
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.
#5 11 hrs ago
Thanks Julia.
#6 11 hrs ago
Dual citizens or not none of those scum bag POS should be near anything that effects the normal citizens of this country.
