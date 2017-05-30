News Supreme strength: Justice Ginsbu...

News Supreme strength: Justice Ginsburg's workout becoming a book

There are 3 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 3 hrs ago, titled News Supreme strength: Justice Ginsburg's workout becoming a book. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
a_visitor

Allentown, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
This article doesn't match the title of the story?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 2 hrs ago
Oh great, I wanna look just like her :-)

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hilton Head

Orange City, FL

#3 1 hr ago
Snoring is a great workout for the nasal passages.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,538,456
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min RiccardoFire 271,325
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min UMORONRACEMAKEWOL... 241,071
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min Rose_NoHo 6,331
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 4 min Karma 84,745
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min Ms Sassy 3,364
News Trump Paris decision 6 min Lawrence Wolf 96
News Kathy Griffin 12 min Darly314 162
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC