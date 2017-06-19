News Big cases, retirement rumors as ...

News Big cases, retirement rumors as Supreme Court nears finish

There are 3 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 13 hrs ago, titled News Big cases, retirement rumors as Supreme Court nears finish. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 10 hrs ago
The Supreme Court has at least 3, maybe 4 more Justice seats to fill while President Trump is in office. These people will have an influence on our country for at least 2 generations, and long after they leave the Court. We can't have a liberal making those decisions. They don't follow the law. They follow their feelings

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 5 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
The Supreme Court has at least 3, maybe 4 more Justice seats to fill while President Trump is in office. These people will have an influence on our country for at least 2 generations, and long after they leave the Court. We can't have a liberal making those decisions. They don't follow the law. They follow their feelings
...and....granting corporations the rights of citizens is the law?

Don't get so holier than thou. They're party.. They're scum.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#3 2 hrs ago
Right now the Court is 5-4 Conservative. If President Trump fills Kennedy's seat it will become 6-3, and there will be real laws enacted. With the nuclear option he only needs 50 votes to seat a new Justice.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Aquarius-WY 1,548,957
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 6 min Chilli J 1,156
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min pork bellied snig... 241,616
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 17 min ThomasA 76
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 18 min TRUMP 45 589
News Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu... 22 min Cassandra_ 64
News Report: Obama ordered cyber 'implants' for Russ... 29 min Cassandra_ 6
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 35 min One Womyn Riot 59
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 51
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr JCPete 274,726
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC