News Big cases, retirement rumors as Supreme Court nears finish
There are 3 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 13 hrs ago, titled News Big cases, retirement rumors as Supreme Court nears finish. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
The Supreme Court has at least 3, maybe 4 more Justice seats to fill while President Trump is in office. These people will have an influence on our country for at least 2 generations, and long after they leave the Court. We can't have a liberal making those decisions. They don't follow the law. They follow their feelings
|
#2 5 hrs ago
...and....granting corporations the rights of citizens is the law?
Don't get so holier than thou. They're party.. They're scum.
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Right now the Court is 5-4 Conservative. If President Trump fills Kennedy's seat it will become 6-3, and there will be real laws enacted. With the nuclear option he only needs 50 votes to seat a new Justice.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,548,957
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|6 min
|Chilli J
|1,156
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|pork bellied snig...
|241,616
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|17 min
|ThomasA
|76
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|18 min
|TRUMP 45
|589
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|22 min
|Cassandra_
|64
|Report: Obama ordered cyber 'implants' for Russ...
|29 min
|Cassandra_
|6
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|35 min
|One Womyn Riot
|59
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|51
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|JCPete
|274,726
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC