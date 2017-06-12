News 27 mins ago 11:42 a.m.Indiana to pay firm $100k to handle Pence email requests
Indiana is paying $100,000 to a law firm for help dealing with an "unusually high" number of public records requests, most of which seek emails from Vice President Mike Pence's tenure as governor. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's office entered a one-year contract last month with the firm McNeely Stephenson.
