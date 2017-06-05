New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Christie
There are 6 comments on the KXXV-TV Waco story from 10 hrs ago, titled New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Christie.
FILE- In this May 18, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno speaks during a Republican gubernatorial primary debate in Newark, N.J. New Jersey voters are heading to the polls to pick their candidates to ... TRENTON, N.J. - A former Wall Street executive and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's second-in-command are the leading candidates Tuesday as voters head to the polls to begin choosing who will replace the unpopular Republican governor.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,338
Location hidden
|
#1 8 hrs ago
He is so unpopular that he won two terms. Liberals are such liars.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Another election the Democrats think they can win? They better win something. They keep struggling against every Republican they run against. Maybe they should just fold their tents, and come back as a different party.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
What's not to like about Christie besides his personality and politics?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,338
Location hidden
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Yes, many today prefer the PC life, where the America seems to have gone the direct approach of telling it like it is.
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Obama won two terms with the Popular Vote.
|
Since: Feb 16
1,121
Location hidden
|
#6 1 hr ago
NJ will elect a Demoncrat this time around. The state is over 60% Demoncrat. They deserve more taxes and higher deficits. Let them wallow in it.
|
|
