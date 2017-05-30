NC House gives final OK to its budget...

NC House gives final OK to its budget; talks with Senate next

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The North Carolina House decided to meet in the wee hours to complete work on its version of the state budget. The chamber convened early Friday just after midnight and quickly approved its two-year government spending plan by a vote of 80-31.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,538,240
News Kathy Griffin 3 min joe 113
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 7 min Retribution 8
News Trump Paris decision 7 min Trump your President 68
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 7 min Trumps Worshiper 3,270
News CBS Docuseries Takes On Unsolved Case Of JonBen... (Sep '16) 9 min KCinNYC 3
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 13 min DebraE 6,320
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 23 min Crow 271,272
News Our President, the Little Big Man 29 min Gangs of America 49
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr GFY 3,346
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC